150 kg heroin from Pakistan seized near Kochi coast

Around 150 kilogram of heroin which worth millions of US dollars in the international market was seized in a joint operation by coast guards of India, Maldives and Sri Lanka. The illegal drug from Pakistan was seized from the international waters in India-Ocean Region (IOR) off Kerala’s Kochi coast on Saturday.

This is the fifth haul of illegal drugs shipped from Pakistan through the sea that has been seized in the last three months. In July 2019, the Sri Lankan Navy has seized 140 kilograms of heroine from a ship registered in Iran.

Earlier on September 30 a ship was found 500 nautical miles or 926 kilometer off the Kochi coast. The ship was receiving messages from Pakistan. The Indian Coast Guard is keeping a constant watch on the ship as it is unaware that where the boat headed to.