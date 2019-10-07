Ashik Ahmed Nengru,’Once an informer for Indian Army in J&K ,now a dreaded terrorist’

Ashik Ahmed Nengru was once helping the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. He was a Kashmiri local helping the army with important informations . But greed for money could only be blamed as now he is one of the top terrorists wanted by the Army for distributing arms and ammunitions along the line of control and dealing with drug dealers.

Indian security agencies had traced his involvement in smuggling Arms and ammunitions across LOC by using drones.This method of smuggling was not under the agency’s perception until a drone crashed due to technical glitches.Now Ashik Ahmed Nengru is one of the top wanted terrorists of the Indian Army as he is one of the generals of the POK terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, and is known to concoct new plans to disturb peace in India.

Nengru recruits suicidal bombers and militants trained by Pak ISI in to Indian territory. Nengru used to live in Pulwama, 12 km away from Srinagar.