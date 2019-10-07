Heavy rain hits parts of UAE : Watch Video

As per the weather forecast for Monday, heavy rain hit parts of the UAE early morning today.
Heavy to moderate showers lashed Fujairah, according to the national met department.
NCM issued a weather warning today regarding high waves hitting the UAE. Motorists have been advised by authorities to avoid valleys and areas that are prone to flooding, follow traffic rules and drive carefully.
????? ????? ??? ???? #???????? ?#??????_??????_???????? ?#?????_?????? ? ?#????????_???????_???????? ?#????_??????
?#??????_??????_??????_???????? #?????_???? pic.twitter.com/n5uXueF9DX
— ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) October 7, 2019
