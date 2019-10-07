Non other than a Shivsainik will be the CM of Maharashtra, swears Udhav Thackeray

Shivsena leader Udhav Thackeray said that only a Shiv Sainik will become the chief minister of Maharashtra. This statement came aside speculations that Aaditya Thackeray will be projected as the chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming elections.

Earlier Udhav Thackeray had disclosed that he had promised his Father and Shivsena supremo Bal Thackeray, often described as the Lion amongst tigers, that a ‘Shivsainik would be the CM of the state’.Udhav speaking to Shivsena’s mouthpiece Saamna said, ” It doesn’t matter if anyone agrees on it or not, I and the party are working towards it.”