Pakistan Cricketers Mocked For this Hilarious Run-Out. See this

Ask any batsman and they would tell you that run-outs are one of the worst forms of dismissals. It is often a result of the lack of harmony between two batsmen and Pakistan cricket team produced a glorious instance of how comical one can look when they fail to understand their partner.

It was Sarfaraz Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed batting together, adding 46 runs before a comical misunderstanding ended their stay together.

Sarfaraz wanted a quick single of a yorker but Iftikhar was hardly interested and both batsmen jostled to the crease at the striker’s end. By the time, Srilanka’s Udana had run them out. Umpires had to take a good look at the replays to figure out who exactly was it who got out since both were so close.

Twitter couldn’t let this go as they trolled the incident mercilessly. See some tweets here:

I think MCC wanted to remove Run-out from dismissal but Pakistan didn't want it. So they try to convince them till now with their hilarious Run-outs. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 5, 2019

This is so #Pakistan !! I don't even see such run outs in school cricket !! I wonder how they repeatedly do it with such precision !! #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/NN41wc1WQK — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) October 5, 2019

There are bound to be confusions resulting in runouts in #Cricket but I am amazed to see the number of times it happens with a particular team having both batsmen at the same end of the pitch while being run out. #PAKvSL — Prerak Ahlawat (@AhlawatPrerak) October 5, 2019

How many times we have seen this that 2 of our batsman running at the same end selfishly.. can you guys tell me the reason why our boys do this..? They practice , they do training but why running between the wickets error..? ?????? kindly comment your thoughts ?? #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/PFvmZtGJUo — Faisal Iqbal??? ???? ????? (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 5, 2019

Inzamam would be proud https://t.co/5tRqlnO26v — Abdullah (@AI1SSON) October 5, 2019