Latest NewsSports

Pakistan Cricketers Mocked For this Hilarious Run-Out. See this

Oct 7, 2019, 06:45 am IST
Less than a minute

Ask any batsman and they would tell you that run-outs are one of the worst forms of dismissals. It is often a result of the lack of harmony between two batsmen and Pakistan cricket team produced a glorious instance of how comical one can look when they fail to understand their partner.

It was Sarfaraz Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed batting together, adding 46 runs before a comical misunderstanding ended their stay together.

Sarfaraz wanted a quick single of a yorker but Iftikhar was hardly interested and both batsmen jostled to the crease at the striker’s end. By the time, Srilanka’s Udana had run them out. Umpires had to take a good look at the replays to figure out who exactly was it who got out since both were so close.

Twitter couldn’t let this go as they trolled the incident mercilessly. See some tweets here:

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close