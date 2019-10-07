Ruins of 5000 year old ancient city discovered in Israel

Israeli archeologists had discovered the ruins of a 5000-year-old ancient city to the north of Tel Aviv. Once a buzzing Urban metro city researchers termed it ‘The New York of the bronze age’. The current finding could fundamentally change ideas of when sophisticated urbanization began taking place in the area, they said.

The excavation Site at En Esur was accidentally disclosed during road works in Harish, a town 50 km north to Tel Aviv. The city covered around 160 acres and was inhabited by 6000 people which is a significant population of the era. Residential and public areas, streets and allies, and fortifications were all uncovered at the excavation site. Other discoveries included an unusual ritual temple and burnt animal bones likely used for sacrificial offerings, as well as pieces of statues, pottery and tools.

According to researchers, the sophistication of the 5,000-year-old ruins points to purposeful urban planning. A city of this size would not have been possible without “a leading hand and an administrative mechanism,” archeologists say.

Ruins dating back to 7000 years were also discovered in adjacent areas. Archeologists also found that some of the tools were brought from Egypt. They are of the opinion that the new site would be “first steps in the process of urbanization” in what was Canaan at the time.