US military backing off from Syria exposing Kurds to Turkish guns

Oct 7, 2019, 02:25 pm IST
The US forces are withdrawing from Syria in an unexpected move which will expose Kurds who had been fighting and helping the Americans against ISIS to a possible Turkish assault.

Turkey finds the Kurdish fighters as a threat to its nation and for months had planned to launch an assault on Kurdish militants in Syria. Republicans and Democrats have warned that allowing the Turkish attack could lead to a massacre of the Kurds, sending a .troubling message to American allies across the globe.

 

 

 

