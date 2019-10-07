World Powerlifting Championship: Surender Singh creates three world records

In powerlifting, Indian powerlifter Suender Singh has created three world records at the International Powerlifting Championship in Berlin, Germany.

Surender Singh has won the gold medal in 100 kilo category, Classic Raw and the Best Lifter Award in Classic Raw and Single Ply.

Another Indian powerlifter Mukesh Singh has won a gold medal. The three time World Champion has thus become four-time World Champion.

On the first day of the championship India has bagged 4 gold and 1 silver medal.