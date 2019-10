The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his efforts to make peace with the arch-enemy nation Eritrea.

Mr. Abiy’s peace deal with Eritrea ended a 20-year military stalemate following their 1998-2000 border war. He was named as the winner of the 100th Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, where he will receive the award in December. The award is worth nine million Swedish crowns(Approx: 6.5 Crore Rs).