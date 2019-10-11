Women empowerment ,Movie’Saand Ki Aankh’ gets tax exemption in Rajasthan

The movie ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ will get GST exemption during its exhibition in cinema halls and multiplexes in the state of Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal for tax exemption on Thursday.

The movie Saand Ki Aankh is based on the real-life story of two elderly women, Chandro Tomar (86) and Prakashi Tomar (81), from village Johri in Uttar Pradesh who struggle hard to learn the art of shooting and eventually with their determination went on to be shooting champions. Noting the women empowerment factor in the movie the state government gave GST free release of the movie in the state. Movie is expected to encourage village girls to take part in sports activities and to boost self-confidence in them.

The movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and is scheduled for release on October 25.