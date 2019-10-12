Cockatoo survived 5 gun shots,X-ray scan goes viral

An Xray image of a Sulfur-crested Cockatoo that survived miraculously 5 pellet shots from two air guns is becoming viral on social media.

It demands a lot of luck or divine intervention for a small torso to take 5 pellets with none reaching its vital internal organs to make a real threat to its life. One pellet was lodged just millimeters from its left eye. X-ray scans revealed three pellets in its chest and one in its shoulder and the bird was shot with two different air rifles.

The ailing avian was found by a member of the public in Sydney last month and was immediately taken to local Avian Reptile and Exotic Pet Hospital in Sydney. It is reported that the hospital decided not to remove some of the pellets since there was no trauma to the bird’s vital organs.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of a serial killing Bird hater roaming Australian coasts for the shooting of the beautiful bird. “How can you even think about shooting an animal that is just sitting there? I think it’s very unfair,” veterinarian Lorenzo Crosta told the media.