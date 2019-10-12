Court sentences 6 people to death on terror-related charges

A court in Egypt has sentenced six people to death on terror-related charges. The people accused in the case for carrying out a militant attack outside a hotel near the famed Giza Pyramids were given death sentence.

The Giza criminal court also sentenced eight defendants to life in prison on similar charges that include attacking security forces, and possession of weapons and explosives. Another 12 defendants received 10 years in prison.

In January 2016 on an Egyptian security post outside the Three Pyramids Hotel was attacked by militants.

No one was injured in the incident, but the attack damaged the hotel’s facade and a bus parked in front of the building.