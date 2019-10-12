India-China unofficial summit ends in positive note, Xi Jinping sets off to visit Nepal next

India-China unofficial summit was rolled down on Saturday with the Chinese President waving off to a colorful gathering here at Chennai. President Xi is traveling to Nepal for his next visit.

The summit ended in a positive note with PM Modi reading out the statement that the two nations will lookout for ways to improve bilateral relations and will respect each other’s sensitivities in matters of mutual conflict.PM Modi termed the Mamallapuram summit ‘a new era‘ in Sino-Indian relations while Xi Jinping termed the trip to be an ‘always remembered‘ one.

Foreign Secretary Vijay K Gokhale on Saturday announced that the two leaders made several rounds of discussions and were adept to make a mechanism to strike a balance in trade relations and to tackle trade deficits. The mechanism will consist of high-level delegates consisting of Vice President from the Chinese side and the foreign minister from the Indian side.

Rejecting speculations he confirmed Kashmir issue was not surfaced but both leaders spoke about the global threat from terrorism and the need to tackle it in the increasingly diverse world.