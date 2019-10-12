New taxes will make Sugary drinks and e-cigarettes in UAE heavy for the pocket

UAE announced its new selective tax on e-cigarettes and sweetened beverages would be effective from December 1, 2019.

The Federal Tax Authority announced that all producers, importers, and stockpilers of e-smoking devices and its liquids, and sweetened drinks should register in the authority’s system if they haven’t until now. The enforcements are based on the Cabinet decision and the Ministry of Finance. The authority stressed that establishment may face fines and be penalized if they happen to not complete their registration processes