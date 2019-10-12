Second informal summit success paves the way for a third summit in China

Indian PM Narendra Modi accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation for a third informal summit in China next year.

President Xi extended the invitation during the second informal summit held at Mamallapuram, close to Chennai. The informal summit series between India and China started with the Wuhan summit last year. Vijay Gokhale, Indian foreign secretary said that both leaders appreciated the system of informal meetings to deepen dialogues and to promote mutual understanding between regional powers.”A leader’s level understanding of Wuhan spirit and Chennai connect will promote bilateral ties” he said