Wild fires engulf California,100000 ordered to evacuate

Authorities in Los Angeles ordered 100,000 people to evacuate their homes Friday morning as an out-of-control wildfire spreads towards heavily populated areas of the city.

The fire which erupted in the northern hills of Los Angeles has now reached the city’s suburbs. Firefighters are struggling to keep the blaze in control as it engulfed a dozen homes by Saturday morning. The so-called Saddleridge brush fire, which was sparked Thursday evening in the hills to the north of San Fernando Valley on the northern edge of Los Angeles, is being fanned by heavy “Santa Ana” winds.

Authorities estimate 800 acres of forests is being burnt every hour and the fire is now just 32 km away from Los Angeles. Close to 312,000 homes are cut-off power supply following huge fires disrupted the electrical cablings through the forests.