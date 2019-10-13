Women’s Congress Vice President expelled from party for bribery

Rajasthan state women’s congress Vice President Suman Gurjar was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau Research wing. She is also the councilor to ward number 39 and was trapped by ACB when she was accepting a bribe of 1.25 Lakh rs from a contractor. State Congress President, Rehana Riaz removed Suman Gurjar from the post on the instructions of National President, Sushmita Dev following this. Now she is also expelled from the party.

As per the sources, Gurjar demanded an additional quarter to two lakh rupees more after accepting 50,000 rs earlier from the contractor.DG of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Alok Tripathi said Gurjar was demanding 3 % of the total work order of Rs 60 lakh to build CC Road in Jaipur Municipal Corporation ward number 39. She used her power being a ward councilor and obstructed the construction unless she gets paid by the contractor. The contractor approached ACB for reporting corruption.

After this, a trap was set on Friday. In which the councilor Suman Gurjar was arrested at her Sanganer residence.