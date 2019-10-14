Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demands KT Jaleel to resign and face probe, alleges scam in paper evaluation

State minister for higher education KT Jaleel is facing yet another allegation on the evaluation of answer sheet for a case pertaining to a student of Kothamangalam College coming under MG University.

Ramesh Chennithala- the leader of opposition blamed the minister for intervening in the evaluation process. The allegation says 5 marks were awarded in place of 1 mark in re-evaluation, yielding to coercion from the syndicate. He also pointed out the participation of KT Jaleel’s private secretary in Adalat which is contrary to the existing norms of the University.

Earlier a similar case was surfaced in which a student challenged the University of Kerala when they refused to re-evaluate his paper for a third time citing deviation of norms. The Mechanical engineering student had scored an A-plus in all other subjects and was failed only in paper. The minister intervened and upon re-evaluation, the student was given an improvement in scores.