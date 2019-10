The Delhi air quality unabatingly crosses very dangerous thresholds and the coming days spell bad news as it entered the higher end of the poor category on Monday, with a worsening AQI score of 280. It is expected to be very poor from Tuesday.

The report vehemently means that the skies will no longer be blue in Delhi, it will turn to grey reminding of a precursor to an apocalyptic era. The “very poor” air quality is predicted mainly due to changing local weather conditions.