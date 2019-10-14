Re-postmortem of Trivandrum boy dead 10 years before today,murder suspected

The grave of a Trivandrum boy dead 10 years before would be opened for re-postmortem on suspicion of murder.

Previous postmortem report says the death was due to severe trauma to the back of the head, but possibilities for murder were not evaluated at the time. Later the suspicious circumstances and behavior led to lie detection tests of two people. The corpse would be examined by forensic and autopsy experts today. Kerala crime branch had started investigating the case in 2009, but only now decided to take the body out of the grave for conducting a re-postmortem.

A 13-year-old boy was found dead in a pond near his home at Bharathannoor in Thiruvananthapuram on April 5, 2009. The possibilities of sexual molestation and murder would also be enquired, as the boy’s father claims to have found seminal stains on his trousers. The boy was found dead floating in a pond after he left to buy grocery items from a shop but his trousers were found outside the pond.