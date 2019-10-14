Typhoon ‘Hagibis’ tears through Japan, Overturns a ship in Pacific port

‘Hagibis’ the largest typhoon to sweep through Japan in decades ravaged the main island of Honshu on Sunday with wind speeds of up to 144 kmph, hurling everything in its path and killing 35 people. Many are missing and the authorities are still assessing the scope of the damage caused by the massive storm.

Torrential rains that followed the typhoon flooded the Nagano, Niigata, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures with people forced to leave their submerged homes.

A 1,925-ton ship, Jia De was drowned by the fury of typhoon killing at least 5,four others among the 12-member crew of the were rescued Sunday morning. There were three Myanmar, seven Chinese and two Vietnamese crew on board, according to the coast guard. The ship’s tracking signal was lost around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, the coast guard said.