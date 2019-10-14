US asks Pakistan to prosecute Lashkar-e-Taiba and its leader Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan had started rolling its anti-terrorist gears with the arrest of “top four leaders” of the global terrorist organization LET. The renewed spur in anti-terrorist operations is viewed as its attempts to come out of the grey list of FATF(Financial Action Task Force), which might proceed to blacklist if the directives of international watchdog are not met by the last week of October.

Alice Wells, head of the US state department’s South and Central Asian Bureau, welcoming the arrests of four terrorists said Pakistan must prevent militant groups from operating on its soil and the LET chief should also be arrested. The top four arrested terrorists have been identified as Professor Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf, and Abdul Salam.

Pak premier Imran Khan said, “Pakistan, for its own future, must prevent militant groups from operating on its soil”.Pakistan earlier had snubbed Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that a hostile neighbor is enlisted in the FATF blacklist, and clarified it was given a time of two weeks to be cleared from the grey list by the Paris-based watchdog. The inefficiency of law enforcement agencies in Pakistan is mainly blamed for it being a hoarding ground of money laundering later used for terrorist activities.

FATF had listed Iran and North Korea in the blacklisted category earlier.