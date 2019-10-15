“I will convert to Buddhism at appropriate time”,says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati announced on Monday that she will convert to Buddhism at an “appropriate” time.

She made the remarks while addressing a rally here in poll-bound Maharashtra.

“Babasaheb before his death converted his religion. Now, you would be thinking that when Behenji would follow the path of Babasaheb and convert to Buddhism. My answer is I will take diksha of Buddhism religion but at the appropriate time. People in large numbers will convert their religion with me,” she said, referring to the decision of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to convert to Buddhism.

“The work of religious conversion will be possible when the followers of Babasaheb will follow his footsteps in the field of politics,” Mayawati added.