Woman arrested and fined for wearing tiny bikini on beach 

A Taiwanese tourist was arrested and fined for wearing a particularly revealing bikini on the beach at the Philippines’ newly reopened resort island of Boracay, local media reported.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Lin Tzu Ting, was holidaying in the popular island of Boracay in the Phillippines and had visited the Puka beach twice wearing a thong bikini.

Stunned onlookers took strong offence to Ting’s outfit and even posted pictures on social media. When the pictures caught the attention of local authorities, they tracked down Ting to her hotel and arrested her. While it remains unclear what Ting was charged with, current indecency laws in the Philippines may have been the basis of the arrest.

“Several residents and tourists took photos of her on Wednesday and Thursday because of what she was wearing. It was literally a string. In our conservative culture, it is unacceptable,” Jess Baylon, Police CHief of Malay, told a local news outlet.

Ting claimed she had no clue that bikini was prohibited on the island and the attire was her personal form of expression. The fine, which was close to 2,500 Philippine Peso, had to be paid by Ting before she left the island on October 11.