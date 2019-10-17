Festivals & Events

Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Cocktail Burgers

Oct 17, 2019, 07:17 pm IST
Ingredients

1/4 cup – crushed vermicelli (thin)
oil for frying
For burgers:
4 – potatoes, boiled, peeled, and smashed
1 cup – grated cheddar cheese
1 – egg, beaten
1/4 – chopped coriander
3 – green chillies, chopped finely
1/4 cup – boiled peas
1/2 tsp – Garam Masala
1/4 tsp – Turmeric powder
1/4 tsp – Ginger paste
1/4 tsp – Garlic paste
Salt as per taste
1 cup bread crumbs
For cocktail sauce:
1/4 cup – ketchup
1/4 cup – salsa sauce
1/2 tsp – Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup – finely chopped coriander
1/8 tsp – Red Chilli powder

How to Make Cocktail Burgers

Mix all the ingredients of the burgers.
Make 6 patties from the mixture.
Chill for an hour.
Roll in vermicelli and deep fry till golden brown.
Serve with cocktail sauce.

