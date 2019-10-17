Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Cocktail Burgers

Ingredients

1/4 cup – crushed vermicelli (thin)

oil for frying

For burgers:

4 – potatoes, boiled, peeled, and smashed

1 cup – grated cheddar cheese

1 – egg, beaten

1/4 – chopped coriander

3 – green chillies, chopped finely

1/4 cup – boiled peas

1/2 tsp – Garam Masala

1/4 tsp – Turmeric powder

1/4 tsp – Ginger paste

1/4 tsp – Garlic paste

Salt as per taste

1 cup bread crumbs

For cocktail sauce:

1/4 cup – ketchup

1/4 cup – salsa sauce

1/2 tsp – Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup – finely chopped coriander

1/8 tsp – Red Chilli powder

How to Make Cocktail Burgers

Mix all the ingredients of the burgers.

Make 6 patties from the mixture.

Chill for an hour.

Roll in vermicelli and deep fry till golden brown.

Serve with cocktail sauce.