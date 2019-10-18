Sadak 2: Alia and big sister Pooja Bhatt share on-the set pictures, Fans thrilled to watch sequel of 90’s block buster

Sharing on-the-set pictures from her new venture- a sequel to the 90’s blockbuster film Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt enthralled the fan circles who are now thrilled to see the old team once again in the silver screen.

Alia posted a picture of her together with her half-sister Pooja Bhatt. Alia wrote, “priceless moments with the big sister.. #sadak2 #sadak2diaries.” Both are a contrast in black and white and are looking in different directions. They are currently shooting on the outskirts of Mysore and are seen seated on a broken boundary wall with grass and big rocks behind them. While Alia has a colorful umbrella beside her, Pooja is holding a coffee mug in her hand.

The picture got more than 3,50,000 likes within 30 minutes of it being posted on Instagram. Pooja reacted to the post with heart emojis while their other sister Shaheen Bhatt also dropped a few kiss-eye emojis. A fan wrote, “Impatiently waiting to see you both on the big screen”.

Sadak 2 is a sequel of Mahesh’s 1991 film Sadak and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pooja and Sanjay, who starred in the original, will be returning to play pivotal roles in the film.