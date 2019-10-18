Tanusree Dutta expresses desire to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,‘he only works with top stars’

Tanusree Dutta who is credited with sparking the #Metoo movement which later on exposed many prominent figures and resulted in the resignation of MJ Akbar, former minister of state for external affairs, is back to India after one year. This time the once busy actress of Bollywood explicitly expressed her desire to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005) fame is now settled in the US.

“It is a pretty wide jump for me but I watched the last couple of movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and loved them. I have always loved his films, his sensibility. I don’t know if he would work with someone like me because he works with top stars only. But I also have very high self-esteem, so I never say never,” said Tanushree.

She would soon be seen in Bollywood with her come back movie which is still in the making. Tanushree who shuttles between India and US adds that she knows how Bollywood functions and cracking such a role would be quite a challenge for her.