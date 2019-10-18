Indian women Cricket team devastate South Africa with a clean 3-0 series win

India asserted its domination over South Africa with a clean 3-0 win in Women’s ODI taking place in Vadodara.

Spinners helped India pull off a thrilling six-run win over South Africa in a low-scoring third match. India scored only 146 runs but managed to bowl out South African women for 140 in 48 overs to win by six runs. South African women had the possibility to win the last match but another disappointing batting performance denied them the opportunity.

Spinners Ekta Bisht (3/32 in 10 overs), Deepti Sharma (2/24 in 10) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/22 in 10) paved the win that reaffirmed India’s supremacy over South Africa.