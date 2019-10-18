Man endures swimming competition with alligator,later lifting the heavy amphibian with bare hands

In an unusual rescue effort, animal trapper Paul Bedard exhausted an alligator by swimming with it in a swimming pool where it was trapped. The worn-out alligator was then easily lifted up by Paul and rescued.

Shared on animal trapper Paul Bedard’s Instagram profile, the images capture different moments of him rescuing the alligator. In the caption accompanying the images, Bedard wrote that he received a call about an alligator stuck in a swimming pool which has “walked through the screen” door. The call excited him because he hasn’t had “a good-sized gator in a swimming pool for probably a year.”

“Jump in the water play around with it until it’s tired and I can either hold its mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if it’s super energetic I can get it tired enough where I can just pick it up without the tape and carry it out in the yard and then tape it up once I get there,” he further wrote explaining that the best way to catch an alligator is to tire it out.

Finally, he informed me that the reptile was “super mellow” and didn’t give him a hard time. In fact, the animal, which later turned out to be 8 feet 8 in, didn’t give him “any hassle” at all.