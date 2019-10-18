311 Indians deported by Mexico lands in Delhi,”Strong message to smugglers”reacts US

A chartered Boeing 747 landed at 5 AM in Delhi International Airport carrying more than 300 Indians deported from Mexico. Mexican immigration officials took the unusual action as the Indian nationals illegally entered the country to sneak into the United States- for realizing their American dream. All the deportees had only cabin baggage and the T-shirt , trousers, and sneakers which they wore.

Mexico is always blamed by US authorities for failing to curb the illegal human trespassing through its borders. The Mexican action is also proof for their claim that other nationals are also using its borders to sneak into the US soil.

The United States was the first to react. The unprecedented repatriation of the Indian nationals is a “strong message to human smugglers”, Mark Morgan, the acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said in a tweet.

The deportation flight, he said, showed the commitment of Mexico and Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM), or National Institute of Migration of Mexico “to secure borders and orderly, legal migration”.