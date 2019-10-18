Brian Lara on Indian pacers : “They remind me of Old west Indies pacers”

World batting legend Brian Lara on Thursday praised the current Indian pace attack, which reminded him of the erstwhile deadly West Indian pacers.

The Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, in 2018, picked the record 142 wickets among them in Test matches. Asked what makes Indian team special, Lara said: “It’s the Indian pace attack. Unbelievable. I saw them in the West Indies. When you look at the quality — (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, (Umesh) Yadav — all these guys, and the guys on the sidelines, like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) are unbelievable.”

“It reminds me a little bit of the (pace bowling) strength that the West Indies had in the 80s and 90s. The reserve strength is very important in assessing a team’s ability. It means that your attack has quality,” Lara added.