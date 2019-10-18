“Congress party gets ‘stomach ache’ when people talk about surgical strikes or Balakot”,says PM Modi

While addressing a rally in Sonipat on Friday, PM Modi said, “When we talk of Swacch Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets a stomach ache, and if by chance anyone says Balakot then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally, what sort of chemistry is this?”

Further praising the Sonipat, he said, “This region has made India proud in every field, be it fighting in the wrestling ring or fighting against terrorism. Sonipat means ‘Kisan, Jawan aur Pehelwan’.

Narendra Modi said that during Congress rule, no one was safe, be it the jawans, farmers or the sportsmen. Modi said, “Congress indulged in corruption in agriculture and did scams in sports.