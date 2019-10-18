Delhi schools gear up to teach Green Diwali to children

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked the school heads to encourage the children to opt for a greener Diwali. The methods to celebrate a greener Diwali should be discussed in the morning school assembly, the circular says.

“Festive season of Diwali, Chhat Puja, Guru Parv, etc., is marked by the heavy use of firecrackers which release toxic pollutants like sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and many others, which pollute the air and cause serious ailments like asthma, bronchitis, hypertension, and cardiovascular problems. The air and noise pollution caused by the firecrackers also affects the lives of animals, birds and other living beings on the earth,” the circular said.

It added that the ailing and the old persons are all the more prone to catch different allergies and diseases caused by pollution.