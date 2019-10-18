Head Coach Shastri Shouldn’t Need a Re-appointment, Feels BCCI Prez elect Ganguly

BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly might not share the best of relations with Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, but the former India skipper has said that there shouldn’t be a need for re-appointment of the head coach even though the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) formed to select the head coach back in August was served conflict notice by Ethics Officer D.K. Jain.

“I don’t think so that it will jeopardize the selection of Shastri. I am not sure though. Even we had selected the coach when there was this conflict issue,” Ganguly pointed.