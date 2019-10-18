Hindu Mahasabha chief shot dead in Lucknow

Hindu Mahasabha chief Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lucknow on Friday. The incident was reported at Tiwari’s office in the city, where two people barged in holding a box of sweets. According to media reports, the miscreants hid a pistol and a knife inside the box, with which they attacked Tiwari.

Both the miscreants fled the spot soon after the incident.The Hindu Mahasabha leader was rushed to Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.Tiwari had served as the president of the right-wing group.

Recently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had revoked the National Security Act (NSA) slapped on the right-wing leader.Tiwari was in news recently for giving a controversial remark involving Prophet Muhammad.