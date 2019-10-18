Rejecting Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s warnings on Indian economy, says Union minister Piyush Ghoyal

Indian minister for Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal on Friday said that he rejects Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s warnings on the impending downfall of the Indian economy saying ” that he belonged to the left ideology” and that ideology is already rejected by India.

India-born Abhijit Banerjee, who was awarded the Nobel for Economics on Monday along with his wife and fellow MIT Professor Esther Duflo and Harvard’s Michael Kremer, had said in a presentation recently that the Indian economy was doing “very badly” and it was “going into a tailspin”.Mr.Goyal was speaking to the press on the backdrop of the Maharashtra assembly elections on October 21.

He also snubbed former PM and economist Manmohan Singh’s serious concern on the Indian economy saying “The Government is doing a lot and there has not been a single corruption case in the last five years,” .

Earlier Amartya Sen a former Nobel laureate of Indian origin and the author of the ‘Great Bengal famine’ had blatantly criticized Modi led union governments unwillingness to shift economic policies which led to right-wing protests and a death threat against him.