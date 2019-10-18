Reliance Industries achieves a unique record

One of the India’s biggest industrial group ‘Reliance Industries’ has on Friday achieved a unique record. The Reliance Industries headed by Mukesh Ambani has become the first Indian firm to hit the Rs. 9 lakh crore market valuation mark.

On Friday, the Reliance Industry’s ‘market capitalization (m-cap) was at Rs.9,01,490.09 crore at Bombay Stock Exchange.

On August 2018, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) become the first Indian firm to cross the Rs. 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market evaluation. Reliance Industries is the first Indian company to hit the $.100 billion mark in the market-cap in 2017.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with the stock price movement.