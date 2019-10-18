School van falls into well ; 4 killed

Four school children died in an accident in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh after their school van fell into a well on Friday.The van fell into the well in Shajapur’s Richoda when the driver of the van was driving the vehicle in reverse. The well was brimming with water due to heavy rains in the recent past.

When the local residents came across the accident, they quickly jumped into the well to help the children. The residents were able to save 22 children from the well. They also rushed the injured children to a nearby hospital.

However, four kids died after drowning in the well.