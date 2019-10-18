State government bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state

The state government has banned using mobile phones in colleges and universities in the state. The Uttar Pradesh government has issued this order.

On Friday a circular has been issued by the Directorate of Higher Education. As per the circular students and teaching faculty will no longer allowed to use mobile phones inside colleges and universities in the state.

The statement says that use mobile phones were banned to ensure a better teaching environment for students across all colleges and universities in the state.

Earlier the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has banned using mobile during cabinet meetings and his official meetings.