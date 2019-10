Alia Bhatt on Saturday took to Instagram and wrote: “One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow.”

Her mother’s note read: “Darling Alia, This is for you to keep by your bedside to read every now and then and get reminded of how much I love you.”Soni Razdan, Alia’s mother is a British director and actress who often appears in Bollywood movies. The Mother-daughter duo shared screen space in the movie, ‘Raazi’.