Asaduddin Owaisi’s dance performance during election campaign goes viral : Watch Here

Oct 19, 2019, 05:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, party president Asaduddin Owaisi, was seen shaking a leg in front of his rally crowd right after the rally.

Apart from being a great orator, Owaisi has proved that he’s got swag on the dance floor as well. A video of him dancing has reached the internet and is now being found on all platforms.


The viral video shows, Owaisi dancing on the stairs after listening to the song of ‘Miya Bhai’. The incident took place in Maharashtra’s poll-bound Aurangabad on Thursday night, where Owaisi started dancing after addressing a political rally.

