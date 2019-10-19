Asaduddin Owaisi’s dance performance during election campaign goes viral : Watch Here

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, party president Asaduddin Owaisi, was seen shaking a leg in front of his rally crowd right after the rally.

Apart from being a great orator, Owaisi has proved that he’s got swag on the dance floor as well. A video of him dancing has reached the internet and is now being found on all platforms.

Maharashtra: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi performs a dance step after the end of his rally at Paithan Gate in Aurangabad. (17.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/AldOABp2yd — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019



The viral video shows, Owaisi dancing on the stairs after listening to the song of ‘Miya Bhai’. The incident took place in Maharashtra’s poll-bound Aurangabad on Thursday night, where Owaisi started dancing after addressing a political rally.