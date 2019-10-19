HIndu Maha Sabha leader murder: Wife accuses ‘Maulanas’: FIR registered

The wife of Kamalesh Tiwari, the Hindu Maha Sabha leader who was murdered yesterday in Lucknow has accused that two moulana’s from Bijnor were behind the murder of her husband.

Tiwari’s wife accused that Mohammed Mufti Naem and Anwarul haq were behind the murder. They were announced a bounty on Tiwari’s head for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed a few years ago.

The police has booked them under IPC 302 and 120-B.The police has registered a FIR against three persons in relation with the killing of Tiwari.

But Al-Hind Birgade claimed the responsibility of the killing. The Islamic extremist outfit claimed the responsibility through a whatsApp message.