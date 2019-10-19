Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar slams former Karanataka CM for his Savarkar remarks

Slamming former Karnataka CM Sidharamaiah on his Savarkar remarks Karkala BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said Sidharamaiah is not even worthy of being a dust in Savarkar’s feet.

Sunil Kumar said Savarkar sacrificed their lives for the freedom struggle, unfortunately, the Congress never recognized them. The Congress party insulted more than 100 freedom fighters during its administration. Sidharamaiah had criticized the Modi government for proposing Savarkar’s name for the Bharat Ratna Award while calling the later as one of the conspirators in Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. The former CM charged that the move exposed the fake patriotism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Savarkar was one of the conspirators of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination and was later acquitted. Neither RSS nor the Hindu Mahasabha participated in the freedom struggle. They all sided with British, this government now wants to confer Bharat Ratna to these people”, Sidharamaiah had alleged.