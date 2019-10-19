Killed Hindu Group Leader’s Son wants NIA probe,says “no trust in current probe”

Satyam Tiwari the son of Kamlesh Tiwari who was hacked to death at his home in Lucknow demanded anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take up the case.

“We want the National Investigation Agency to probe the case. We do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards. How can we possibly trust the administration then?” he said to reporters in Lucknow. Five people have been arrested for the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, senior police officer OP Singh said today. Three were arrested in Gujarat in a joint operation between the police of the two states. The two others are Muslim clerics from western UP’s Bijnor district. They were named in a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Kamlesh Tiwari’s wife. Two more accused, those believed to have carried out the attack, are still on loose.

A sweetbox found at the site of murder provided the breakthrough for the investigation officers who traced and nabbed the 3 alleged for murder. Tiwari’s guard blocked the murderers at the gate, but on seeing the sweetbox in their hands Tiwari gave instruction to the guard to let them in. Tiwari’s gunmen were absent at the time. The trio slit Tiwari’s throat and fired on him multiple times leaving him in a pool of blood.

Talking to media UP DGP OP Singh had ruled out any terror links on the incident and rooted the incident on a blasphemy the murdered Tiwari made, back in 2015.