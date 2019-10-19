Murder of Hindu Samaj Party President Kamlesh Tiwari:UP DGP,”Arrested three had no links to terrorists”

Gujarat ATS arrested three persons in Surat on Saturday in connection with the murder of former President and founder of Hindu Samaj Party, Kamlesh Tiwari.

“All three who were detained have confessed to the crime,” Gujarat ATS DIG Himanshu Shukla is quoted as saying.The arrested three are identified as Maulana Sheikh, Faizan, and Rashid Pathan have been detained in Surat and their interrogation is ongoing. The killing is linked to derogatory comments of Kamlesh Tiwari against the prophet which radicalized the three youths- all in their 20’s. “Pathan was the mastermind of the conspiracy to murder Kamlesh as the former had made disparaging comments against Prophet in 2015,” said UP Police DGP OP Singh.

“Interrogation is ongoing and till now no links to any terror groups are established. We will look into details and take action” added OP Singh.