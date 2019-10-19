Mystery woman pictured holding hands with Koodatthaayi convict Jolly presents herself before SP office

A woman pictured along with Koodathaayi murder convict Jolly presented herself before a rural SP office near Vadakara. She came along with her husband and identified herself as Rani.

She clarified that she knows nothing more of Jolly other than she is an NIT lecturer and she got acquainted with her as she used to wait for the bus in her tailoring shop after attending driving lessons from the nearby driving school. She opened up saying that the feeling of getting close to an NIT lecturer was gratifying for her, and remembered Jolly phoned her for informing the death of her first husband Roy Thomas. This year for NIT fest she went there accepting Jolly’s invitation and the photo which flashed on many TV channels and media was taken at that time.

After her photo with Jolly flashed on channels she and her family were terrified and went to a relatives’ home. Later they made contact with SP KG Simon and clarified everything before him.