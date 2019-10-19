PM Modi :”New Kartarpur corridor will make distances vanish between Nanak and his followers”

On his last day of campaigning in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the distance between Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan and Guru Nanak’s followers will vanish.

“The distance between Kartarpur Sahib and us (Guru Nanak’s followers) is going to end. This opportunity has come after seven decades of Independence,” he said at an election meeting here in Sirsa district. Seventy years passed. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that we had to use binoculars to have a glimpse of our center of faith for seven decades,” he said.

“The new national highway built from Kapurthala to Govindwal Sahib near Tarn Taran will now be known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg.”.He added that the BJP government is trying to make the whole world aware of this great moment. The government of India is going to celebrate the festival of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji all over the world.