SBI donates a huge amount to CM’s flood relief fund

State Bank of India on Saturday said it has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Flood relief fund.

P K Gupta, Managing Director, State Bank of India, met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and handed over the cheque for Rs 1 crore, a release said.

Abhijit Majumder, Chief General Manager and Vincent M D, General Manager Network-I, of State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle, were also present on the occasion, it added.

A total of 2,798 villages in 103 taluks of 22 districts in the state was affected by the floods, in which around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas.

A total of 2,798 villages in 103 taluks of 22 districts in the state was affected by the floods, in which around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas. Ninety-one people died and about 3,400 heads of cattle perished in the rains and floods in August.