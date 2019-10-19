“Those who ruined banking system are in jail now”,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his last assembly election rally in Maharashtra on Friday and slammed the Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

He said that those leaders who have ruined India’s banking system are in jail now. PM Modi has indirectly attacked the former Finance Minister while talking about the issues of corruption and alleged links with terrorists.

PM Modi blamed Congress leader for destroying the country’s economy and banking system. During the public rally held at Bandra-Kurla Complex in north-central Mumbai, Modi also slammed the erstwhile Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel for his alleged link with late Iqbal Mirchi, the close aid of Karachi-based underworld Dawood Ibrahim.

Addressing his last campaign rally for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly election, Modi also spoke of the economic reforms brought in by the BJP-led Central and Maharashtra governments, which he said had no “stain of corruption” on them.