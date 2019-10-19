Yuvi to Ganguly”Wish you were BCCI chief when yo-yo test was in demand”

Former Indian blaster batsman Yuvraj Singh congratulated Sourav Ganguly who was elected unanimously as BCCI President. Congratulating Sourav on his journey as Indian opener, to later becoming the Captain of the Indian team to now becoming the top boss of Indian cricket Yuvi said it would have been good for him if he had taken reigns of the board when the yo-yo test was in demand.

Yuvraj’s was a poke to the BCCI who assured him of a farewell match before he retired at June.But later the board avoided him for failing the yo-yo test which tests the endurance of a player.”Greater the man greatest journey! From Indian captain to @BCCI president. Think it will be a great insight for a cricketer to be an administrator & make others understand admin from a player’s point of view. I wish you were the president while the yoyo was in demand. Good luck dadi,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Ganguly is expected to over the reigns of BCCI on October 23